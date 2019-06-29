|
|
Denver City- Funeral Services for Ronald Wayne Snead, 71, of Denver City will be conducted Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Jesse Garcia officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Ronald passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.
Ronald was born December 22, 1947 in Levelland, Texas to Raymond and Wanda Busby Snead. Ronald was a long-time resident of Denver City. He graduated in 1967 from Denver City High School where he played football as #72. Ronald was in the United States Army from 1967 to 1971 where he served three tours in Vietnam. He married Martha Moore Black on July 9, 1987 in Denver City, Texas. Ronald was a member and Deacon of the Trinity Baptist Church of Denver City up until time of death. He was employed by Snead Oilfield Services as a pumper for seven and a half years and later owned the Snead Oilfield Services. Then he moved to Dallas, Texas and managed the Bentley Retirement Center for over ten years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ronald is survived by his wife Martha Snead of the home; three sons Jason Snead and his wife Brenda of Hickory Creek, Texas, Steve Black and his wife Christal of Denver City, Larry Black of Del Norte, Colorado; and a daughter Chiffona Mitchell of Denver City; three brothers Dennis Snead and Steve Snead both of Denver City, Terry Snead of St Matthews, S.C.; a sister Carolyn Carruth and husband John of Belleville; five grandchildren Jason Snead II, Kaiden Black, Kinzie Black, Kolton Black, and Brittany Black.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ron's Chair Fund in c/o Trinity Baptist Church,
617 W. 3rd Street, Denver City, Texas 79323.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m-5p.m in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019