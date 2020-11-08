Austin- It's hard to live in Lubbock and not bleed Black and Red. Even when you move away your devotion tends to stay with you. We lost a loyal Red Raider on November 4, 2020. No matter what town we've moved to Ronnie maintained his "Guns Up" pride. Ronnie Bradshaw made a significant name for himself during his 35-year career with GMAC. For those that worked alongside him, I am sure this news may bring back many memories. Ronnie's commitment to excellence was commendable. He dedicated most of his life and career championing work ethic and integrity. This is an attribute he very much wanted to pass down to all of us.
Ronnie's eldest son John Bradshaw resides with his wife Cindy in Lubbock. Their 4 children and 5.5 grandchildren continue to make Ronnie very proud. In Austin, Beau & Sandra McDougal, Bami & Brian Wood, and 5 additional grandchildren are missing Papa B already. Ronnie's beloved wife Vicki would like to give special thanks to Jimmy Bradshaw. ALS stole Ronnie's mobility. Jimmy's decision to move in to help care for his father blessed Vicki more than he'll ever know.
The Bradshaw Family would like to express their gratitude for the outpour of love and compassion bestowed upon us. Ronnie and Vicki's notable love for dogs prompts them to ask in lieu of flowers please Give in Tribute donation for Ronnie to austinpetsalive.org
. That would mean so very much.
There will be a graveside service on November 9, 2020, at 1 pm in the Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas. Services are provided by Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas
Ronnie continues to remind us that this life goes by so quickly. So make it Good! Until we meet again, you will be greatly missed.
