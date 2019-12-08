|
|
Lubbock- Ronnie Crooks passed away on December 6, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 68 years at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Ronnie Crooks was born on March 25, 1951, to the late Billy and Ruth Crooks in Slaton, TX. Ronnie drove a truck for Dynamic Foods. Ronnie married Joyce on July 7, 2001, in Wolfforth. He enjoyed spending time outside at the lake, boating, riding his motorcycle and drinking coffee.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; daughter, Skyler Crooks; stepchildren, Rickie (Kelli) Harrison, Robert (Kyla) Harrison, Christy (Jackie) Grubbs, and Laura Beeman; grandchild, Aiva Courtney; and siblings, Wanda Watson, Tommy Crooks, and Steven Crooks.
The family of Ronnie Crooks has designated Interim Hospice, 3305 101st Street Suite 200, Lubbock, Texas 79423, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019