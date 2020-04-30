|
|
Lubbock- 49 passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ronnie was born January 20, 1971 to Comella and Frank Carr in Dallas, TX. He Lubbock Public School and later joined the Job Corp to further his career. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Effie Polk; mother, Comella Carr; 4 daughters, Rhonda Allen, Ashley Carr, Runneshia Carr, and Yori Winfrey; son, Tommy Seagraves; 2 sisters, Ruby Washington and Brittany Carr; 5 brothers, Paul McLin, Timothy (Shirley) Daniels, Frank (Cleo) Carr, Jr., Edwin Carr, and Shaquilla Taylor; 15 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020