Wilson's Funeral Directors & Cemetery
920 Hwy 62/82
Wolfforth, TX 79382
(806) 866-4800
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson's Funeral Directors & Cemetery
920 Hwy 62/82
Wolfforth, TX 79382
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilson's Funeral Directors & Cemetery
920 Hwy 62/82
Wolfforth, TX 79382
Ronnie Edward Belcher


1970 - 2019
Ronnie Edward Belcher Obituary
Wolfforth- Ronnie Belcher, 49, of Wolfforth was born February 6, 1970 in Lubbock, TX to Jimmy & Linda (Hayes) Belcher. He graduated from South Garland High School in Garland, TX. He worked at Pollard Friendly Ford for 27 years. Ronnie enjoyed bowling, tennis, poker and billiards. He was a big Dallas Cowboy fan as well as Texas Tech and the Rangers.

Ronnie went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 29, 2019. His parents and his favorite dog Bo preceded him in death.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Debra Bevill, 2 sons: Christopher and wife Haylee, and Sean Belcher; stepson: RJ Bevill and step-daughter: Tori Bevill; his sister: Shanna and husband Mike Foster, nephew Garrett Wages and niece Erin Wages.

Viewing will be from 6 to 8pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Memorial services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the same chapel. Services are under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
