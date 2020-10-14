Lubbock- 74 passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ronnie was born on September 28, 1946, to Ester Louise Randle. Ronnie is survived by three sons, Ricky (Janie ) Welch. Henry Welch, Jr., and Ishmael Welch; four grandchildren, Keyera Welch, Ricci Welch, Xavier Patterson, and Demodrick Welch; a host of other relatives and friends.



