Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Lee Harris Sr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronnie Lee Harris Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- 68, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Ronnie was born on June 12, 1951 to Herman Lee and Ruthie M. Harris. Ronnie graduated from Dunbar High School. Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Ruthie M. Harris; three sons, Rodrick Harris, Reginald Harris, and Ronnie Harris, Jr.; four sisters, Gwen McCallan, Ruthie Harris, Olivia Gatewood (Robbin), and Cassie Harris; one brother, Alvin Harris; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now