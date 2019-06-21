|
|
Lubbock- 68, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Ronnie was born on June 12, 1951 to Herman Lee and Ruthie M. Harris. Ronnie graduated from Dunbar High School. Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Ruthie M. Harris; three sons, Rodrick Harris, Reginald Harris, and Ronnie Harris, Jr.; four sisters, Gwen McCallan, Ruthie Harris, Olivia Gatewood (Robbin), and Cassie Harris; one brother, Alvin Harris; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019