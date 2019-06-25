|
Slaton- Ronnie Schilling of Slaton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, June 21, 2019. Rosary Services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM in Englunds Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.
Ronnie was born December 20, 1934, in Slaton to Herman Frank Schilling and Mary Catherine (Kitten) Schilling. He attended grade school at St. Joseph School in Slaton and graduated from Slaton High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He married Elsie Marie Schacher on November 7, 1961 in Nazareth's Holy Family Catholic Church. They lived southwest of Slaton and were cotton farmers. Known for his big smile, he had a servant's heart and never met a stranger.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Elsie of the home, four children and their spouses: Kent Schilling of Lubbock, Michele (Robert) Houston of Slaton, Rhonda (Andy) Busek of Sweet Home, Oregon and Tammy Schilling of Ruston, Louisiana, four grandchildren, three great grandsons, one brother Joe (Eunice) Schilling of Amarillo, and one sister Joleen (Mike) Walsh of Canyon.
The family suggests Memorial contributions may be sent to the Nurturing Center and Hospice of Lubbock. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.englundsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019