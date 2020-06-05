Ronnie Zahn
Lubbock- Ronnie Zahn (78), finished his last mile of road on this earth and went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. Born September 29, 1941 to Pete and Mellie Zahn in Lubbock, Texas.

He married Lana Dawson of Idalou, Texas on Friday September 13, 1963. They had a partnership not only in life but in business as well. The two of them operated Ronnie Zahn Paving of Lubbock. Ronnie loved paving and dirt work and always stated that it was just like being a kid playing with Tonka toys. As a businessman, Ronnie taught hundreds of young men through the years how to enjoy the satisfaction one gets when seeing what hard work can accomplish. Ronnie had a calming demeanor in business and in life all while working tirelessly to provide a better life for his kids and grandkids. When he was not working, he enjoyed living at Buffalo Springs Lake and spending time with the "Lake Rats", family and friends.

Ronnie was a loving and caring father, grandfather, and a teacher to many. Ronnie loved being surrounded by his family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lana Zahn; their children, Kyle (Amy) Zahn, Neisha Zahn (Daniel) Yannone, and Gay Lynn Lee; sister, Shirley Myer; grandchildren: Alan (Allie) Zahn, Rachel Zahn, Nicholas Zahn, Tyler Yannone, Aaron Farmer and Teak Farmer.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Don Zahn.

Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Resthaven's Facebook livestream will be available.

In lieu flowers, feel free to donate to Buffalo Springs Community Church or the charity of your choice.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
