Rory Thomas
Lubbock- The family of Rory Thomas will celebrate her life of 58 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Trinity Church. Rory passed on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

On December 15, 1961, Rory Thomas was born to Roy Orason and Jean Orason in San Jose, CA. She married Kurtis Thomas on March 16, 1991 at Lakeridge Methodist Church in Lubbock, TX.

A true servant, Rory Thomas approached all aspects of her life with love, joy, and a desire to make others feel known and loved by Jesus Christ. Using her gifts of creativity and generosity, she homeschooled all three of her children for the sole purpose that they would be able to spend more time with their father who has long work hours during the school year. Through Lubbock Impact, where she was a founding member and served as the Executive Director, she touched the lives of thousands. Rory's reach was broad, being capable of organizing and coordinating large events, while simultaneously meeting people where they are and loving them just as they are. Those who knew Rory were changed by her vibrant and loving presence. A true resemblance of Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her husband, Kurtis Thomas; children, Bailey, Shelby, and Guthrie Thomas; sister, Sundee Cravey, and husband, Dennis Cravey.

She was preceded in death by father, Roy Orason.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Lubbock Impact,

www.lubbockimpact.com/donate, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
