LUBBOCK- Visitation for Rosa Emma Luera will be at Guajardo's Funeral Home Thursday, October 29th 2020 5pm-9pm and Friday October 30th 2020 12:00pm-9pm with prayer service at 7pm. Funeral service will be at 12:00pm Saturday October 31st 2020 at Guajardo's Funeral Home with burial following at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.Rosa passed away on October 24, 2020 at UMC. Rosa was born January 2, 1936 in Laredo, TX to the late Felix and Cresencia Salinas. She married Timoteo Luera on September 10, 1955 in Lubbock TX.Those left to cherish her memories are her husband; daughter, Sylvia (Bruce); sons Tim (Anna), Jaime (Rosalinda), Felix and Chris; sister, Chelo Guajardo (Robert); eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; special friends Chela Luera and Mercedes Molina.She was preceded in death by infant sister, Belia Salinas; sisters, Olivia Villarreal and Delia Luera; brother, Raul Salinas and grandchild Felipe Arcidez.She was loved and cherished by all who knew her.