Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Michael's Catholic Church
Ralls, TX
Rosa Esquibel


1918 - 2019
Rosa Esquibel Obituary
Lubbock- Rosa Esquibel born March 15, 1918 passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 101.

Rosa is survived by her sons Manuel (Lupe) of Houston, Anthony (Olivia) of Woodrow and Albert of Lubbock; daughters Nora Villarreal (Armando) and Estella Esquibel of Lubbock. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Esquibel Sr., son Jesse Jr., grandson Mike Ortega, great-granddaughter J Lynn Hernandez.

Thank you to Hospice of the South Plains and Heritage Oaks and all their nursing staff.

Pallbearers are Jonathan Esquibel, Mike Ortega Jr., Bobby Rodriguez, David Torres, Ricky Hernandez and Nicky Esquibel.

Services will be held 10am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ralls, TX under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Ralls.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 15 to July 16, 2019
