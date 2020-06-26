Lubbock- 97 passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Rosa was born on May 21, 1923, to Mason and Mamie Barber in Grant Oklahoma. Rosa joined Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she served as an usher and was the mother of Mt. Calvary. Rosa leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Wanda McCarty and Doris Johnson; one son, L. D. (Lajuana) Colbert, Jr.; special son, Larry Slaughter; twelve grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, thirteen great great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.