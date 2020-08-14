Lubbock- Graveside services for Rosalie Klas Vogler, aged 91, are scheduled for 9:30 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Dawson County Cemetery in Lamesa, Texas. Rosalie passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Carillon Care Center in Lubbock, Texas. Pastor Sam Lanham of First Presbyterian Church , Lamesa, will officiate. Burial will follow under the direction of Branon Funeral Home.
Rosalie was born April 21, 1929 in Roscoe, Texas, to Alexander and Martha Klas. The family moved to the Key community of Dawson County in 1935. Together with her parents and four siblings - all girls - Rosalie lived, worked on the farm, and attended school and church at Key. As Key School only offered classes through Grade Eight, the girls attended high school in Lamesa. Rosalie married Henry F. Vogler on December 23, 1949 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she later became the organist. They were blessed by four children: three sons and one daughter.
Rosalie and Henry farmed in the Patricia area until 1976, when they moved to ranchland they had bought in Brown County. There they raised cattle and a large garden, which was Rosalie's specialty. And how she could cook, keeping all the kids and grandkids feed whenever they visited! Not only could they catch fish in the cow ponds, but help feed the cows and tend to the garden. In the evenings she created a range of quilts, knitted caps and sweaters, crocheted doilies, and wrote informative, encouraging letters, not least to kids and grandkids. In 1998, Rosalie and Henry returned to Lamesa, and were longtime, faithful members of the Presbyterian Church, both in Lamesa and Brownwood.
Rosalie is survived by three sons: Philip and wife, Helga, of Egilsstadir, Iceland; Jerry and wife, Darlene, of Lamesa, Texas; Lyn and wife, Lori, of Lamesa, Texas, and a daughter, Sheryl Patton and husband, Jack, of Crockett, Texas. Rosalie is also survived by eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lily Ann Holt of Rockport, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosalie was preceded in death by three sisters: Irene Duncan, Alice Alvord and Norma Alvord. A special friend to Rosalie was Angie Gutierrez, who served as her caregiver for the past three years at both Beehive Homes and Carillon. The family is also very grateful for the compassionate care given to Rosalie the last several years of her life by the staff of Beehive Homes, Lamesa, and Carillon, Lubbock.
The family suggests memorials to a charity of your choice
