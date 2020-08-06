Olton- Emma Rosalyn "Rosie" Sorley, 91, of Olton, Texas, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Olton. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Olton Cemetery with Bro. David Azam officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.



Rosalyn was born to Walter and Pearl Schreier on May 5, 1929, in Plainview, Texas. She married Archie Sorley on June 19, 1949, in Olton, Texas. Graduating from Olton High School in 1946, at the age of 16, Rosie was the valedictorian of her class. She earned a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University in 1949 and played clarinet in the Texas Tech Marching Band. A gifted teacher, she taught first grade, third grade, and Home Economics at Olton ISD for over 19 years.



A devoted member of the First Baptist Church, her faith was unshakeable. She was busy, involved, and capable, but not too busy with church and civic responsibilities to be a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always had time to listen. She was there with food and words of comfort when there was sorrow, and a ray of sunshine to the elderly and shut-ins. She was a kind woman who gave strength, unconditional love, and unwavering loyalty.



Rosalyn loved Olton and was named Citizen Through the Years in 1988. She and husband Archie were very active in the Lay Witness Mission movement throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arizona, Washington, Germany, and Mexico. Rosalyn created and operated Plains Book Supply in 1975 that had over 100 racks of inspiration books in 38 towns. Archie and Rosalyn donated the land for the current First Baptist Church, and Rosalyn served on the Building Committee. The Olton Stock Show was dedicated to her in 1992. She was on the Steering Committee for the Runningwater Draw Care Center during it's building and conception. She was instrumental in organizing the Volunteer Auxiliary and also started the Meals on Wheels program in Olton. She was Sandhills Celebration Queen in 2005.



Rosalyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Archie Sorley, and son-in-law, Gary Kelley. Survivors include three children: Sunya and husband John E. Lewis of Spring, Dona and husband Bill Thompson of Hart Camp, and Cynthia and husband Jimmy Brooks of Olton. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Trent Lewis and wife Amy, Todd Lewis, all of Spring, Jennifer Johnson and husband Jason of Lubbock, Christopher Kelley and wife Lorie of Olton, Michelle Kelley of Olton, and Tammy Brooks of Olton, and nine great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Runningwater Draw Care Center PO Box 409 Olton, Texas 79064, Olton Cemetery Association PO Box 1055 Olton, Texas 79064, or the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association PO Box 1087 Olton, Texas 79064.



