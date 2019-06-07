|
|
Lubbock- 71, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Rose was brown October 1st 1947 in Lubbock County to the union of Johnny and Everlena Brown. Rose graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1966. She was a huge supporter of high education, she completed her Bachelor's degree from Wayland Baptist University and obtain a Master's degree in Business from Phoenix University. She worked at the Parkway Neighborhood Center and worked there until her health began to deteriate forcing her into retirement. Rose was awarded for her 20 years of volunteer service in the community, the mayor deemed August 11, 2011 as Rose Hankson Day in the city of Lubbock. In 2014, Rose received the Trend Setter UJC Community Standout award. She leaves to mourn her passing, husband Charles Hankson, daughters, Cynthia (Kelvin) Hart and Carlotta (Urich) Stiggers; grandchildren, Kelvin Hart Jr., Jaszmine Hooper, Kelsyn Hart, Charlton and Dhamarion Stiggers; brothers, Freddie Lee Brown (Betty) Frank Glen Brown, and Joe Willie Brown (Archie); sisters-in-love, JoAnn Spencer, Gloria Shuler, Carolyn Shuler, Elaine Brown, Patsy Luckey, and Marie Rolfe; Brothers-in-love, Sam Shuler and Joe Allen Shuler (Diane); Daughters-in-love, Charlotte McCarty (Keith) and Michelle Wilson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Agape Temple C.O.G.I.C. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019