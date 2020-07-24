Post- Services for Rose Martinez, 72, of Post will be at 1 PM Monday at Bible Baptist Church in Slaton with Rev. Chris Downer officiating. Burial in Terrace Cemetery in Post will be at 2:30 PM under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday (her birthday) from 6 until 7:30 at the funeral Home.



Rose died on July 22, 2020 in Post. She was born on July 24, 1947 in Wheatland, Kansas to Octavio and Maria (Garza) Caballero. She married Charles Martinez on April 23, 1966 in Hale Center. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2020. She worked as a daycare worker . She was also a loving caregiver to her grandchildren. Rose was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Slaton.



Survivors include two daughters: Raquel (Randy) Britton of Post and Debbie (Jesus) Rodriquez of Lubbock, one son: Adam Martinez of Loveland, Co., four sisters: Linda Trujillo of Denver, Mary (Leo) Mendez of Woodrow, Josie Caballero of Sweetwater and Anita (Eliberto) Cantu of Abernathy, 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren



