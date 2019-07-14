|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Rosemarie Millman, 64, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to services from 1:00-2:00 p.m at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Rosemarie by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Rosemarie passed away July 11, 2019. She e was born October 1, 1954 in Wichita, KS to Lynn and Collen Gaddy. She was a certified nurses aid, bartender, roofer and electrician.
Loved ones include husband George French; sons, David Allen Cooper and Steven Lee Cooper; Grandkids, Ciera and Ryan Cooper; life long friend, Chili Flores.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019