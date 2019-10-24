|
Lubbock- Rosemary Ann Gilbreth, 83, of Lubbock, met her Savior October 22, 2019. She was born in Shattuck, OK, October 9th, 1936.
Rosemary graduated from Laverne High School, Laverne, OK. She attended college at Oklahoma Baptist University. She married her sweetheart Perry Lee Gilbreth, the love of her life, on June 29, 1958, in Laverne, Oklahoma. She co-owned and operated Sherwell Floor Covering in Lubbock. She was a dedicated member of Parkway Drive Baptist Church, and loved serving her church and the Kingdom in a multitude of ways. She loved fishing, skiing, gardening, and traveling all over the world with her husband.
She is survived by her children: David Perry and wife Natalie of Lubbock, Kimberly Templeton and husband John David (JD) of Kerrville, Stephen Zane and wife Shannon of Ft. Worth, and Matthew and wife Julie of Parker, CO. Rosemary deeply loved each of her 10 grandkids, and her two siblings: Wanita Ketron of Laverne and Darrel Hardy of Alamo, TX, as well as her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Perry Gilbreth, mother Anchor Ann Hardy, father Paul Hardy, brother Harrel Hardy, sister Bonita Nelson, and sister Dovie Clemetta Hamblin.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00pm at Parkway Drive Baptist Church, Lubbock, TX, with Rev. Kenneth Winchester officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The family suggests memorials to Plains Baptist Camp and Retreat Center, and food and flowers be received at Parkway Drive Baptist Church before noon, Saturday morning October 26, 2019.
The family would like to give special thanks to Arlene Fleeman, Zann Johnson, and all the staff and caregivers at Raider Ranch.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019