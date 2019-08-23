|
Lubbock- Rosendo Luna, 73 of Lubbock passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019 after three years of dealing with bone cancer.
Mr. Luna taught Math since 1975 with LISD, serving at Alderson, Dunbar, Lubbock High and the last twelve years teaching many subjects with Home Bound. He coached Soccer and track at St. John Neumann Scholl from 1975 - 1980. Throughout his life, he worked to bring out the best in his children, and he believed in the potential of all his students. Mr. Luna worked to make sure each one knew that he/she could be more than just grades or circumstances. He loved his students. In his 41 years of teaching, he influenced many students and coworkers.
He was a founding member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Mr. Luna was an avid reader and held belts in seven different Japanese Marshal Arts weapons; having studied since 1996.
He leaves behind his wife, Susan; sisters, Carmen Anelia, Laurie Luna, and Olga (Joe) Lara of Lubbock; a brother, Jose (Maria) Luna of Holland, Ohio; sons, Jon (Denise) Luna of Memphis, Tennessee and Miguel (Yvette) Luna of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Maria (Michael) Gonzales of Los Fresnos, Texas. He was also blessed with grandchildren, Liam, Jace and Miguel Luna, Darian, Jeremiah and Sebastian Gonzales, and Madison George; nieces, Leticia Cooper, Erin and Carrie Williams; and nephew, Shawn Reyes.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019