Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Rosetta Perry


1950 - 2019
Rosetta Perry Obituary
Lubbock- 69, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Rosetta was born on January 8, 1950 to Charles and Isabell White in Smithville, TX. She worked at the Lubbock State School for 15 years. Rosetta leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Marvin Perry; two sons Marvin (Vickie) White and James (Demetria) Perry; one daughter, Sharron Boyd (Clyde), 20 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
