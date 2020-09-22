Lubbock- The family of Roxie Haley will celebrate her life of 74 years at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The recording of the service will be available at www.memorialdesigners.net
, following the service. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Roxie Haley was born on September 14, 1946, to John and Lois Hays in Lubbock, Texas. Roxie married Dennis Haley on November 26, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1965 and then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State and received her Pharmacy License on January 21,1971.
She was a pharmacist in Seminole, Texas at Seminole Memorial Hospital until 1992, during this time she was able to raise her kids in a small town atmosphere.
Then she was offered the opportunity to build Joe Arrington Cancer Center from the ground up, she was very passionate about her work, losing her mother to breast cancer and also being a breast cancer survivor herself. She retired from Covenant Health System as a Vice President June 2012.
During this time her sister Lisa Hays moved back to Lubbock for a few years and with their 8-year gap in age, were able to spend some quality time together.
After retirement she reconnected with high school friend Dennis Haley, about a year later they married in Las Vegas with all family present. They enjoyed almost 5 years of marriage together. They enjoyed outings and dinners with friends and family. Denny and Roxie were able to travel to Europe with friends and family. It was a truly loving relationship, that was cut short too soon.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Haley, children, Tobin Leigh Reyes, Bradley John (Patricia) Taylor; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Reyes, Jonathan Belous; and sister, Lisa Kay Hays.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lois Elizabeth Hays.
If you prefer to make donation to her favorite charity which she helped create JACC, Chorus of Angels Covenant Foundation 3623 22nd Place Lubbock, Texas 79410. Please designate in memory of Roxie Haley.