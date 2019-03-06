|
New Deal- Retired Master Sergeant Roy D. Gibson, age 76, of New Deal, TX, died peacefully on February 2, 2019. MSG Gibson was born on August 10, 1942 in Friona, TX to R.D. and Lottie Gibson. In 1961 he joined the armed forces and served his country honorably until his retirement in 1982 at Fort Hood, TX. A veteran of the Vietnam War, MSG Gibson accumulated numerous decorations and citations including the Bronze Star. He is survived by his daughter, Shawna Cassell and Misty Rowe, his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Felicity Gibson, his four grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren and numerous friends in the area. A Military Service will take place at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Kileen, TX in the near future.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019