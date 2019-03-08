|
Candor NC- Roy Dean Chisholm, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after battling Parkinson's disease. He was a former resident of Lubbock, TX. He was born and raised in Candor, NC to the late Barney Chisholm and Lillian Blake Chisholm. Mr. Chisholm joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, obtaining the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019