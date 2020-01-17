|
Matador, Texas- Roy Gene Stephens, age 73, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at East Mound Cemetery in Matador. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Matador. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Roy was born January 6, 1947 in Matador, Texas. He is the son of Herbert "Shine" Stephens and Margaret Lisenby Stephens. Roy passed from this life on January 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Roy was always a happy, fun loving person who loved to tease with all of his friends. He was quick-witted and always had a smile for everyone. Roy graduated from Turkey High School and attended Texas Tech University. He was a life-time farmer. Roy is survived by his wife, Joanie Stephens; one daughter, Amy Causey and son-in-law Si Causey; one son, Tye Stephens; one brother, Bobby Herbert Stephens and wife Donna; one sister, Cheryl Ward; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Barton and sister-in-law, Olivia Barton. He loved his many nieces and nephews, Kirk Stephens and wife Wendi, Joel Stephens and wife Kara, Jana Ward, Stacy Ward and wife Jill, Paka Horen and husband DJ, and Paul Barton and wife Jerri and many wonderful grand nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Matador Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020