Lubbock- This is the story of Roy "Cotton" Leamon Barrington. Roy was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Cotton, as he was called by many was an amazing brother, husband, friend, and a horseman like no other could be.
Roy's story starts on March 22, 1935, one of ten brothers and sisters born to Claude and Jewel Barrington. Roy was born in Brownwood Texas and moved to the Lubbock area with his family as a child. Roy called Lubbock home though he had a home for many years in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Roy was renowned for his horsemanship. As a young boy, Roy did some jockeying for his dad. As he grew older, he participated in rodeo rough stock events, and finally trained horses in the quarter horse racing industry for many years.
He was an expert rider and trainer with a keen eye for good horses. Horses were a part of his entire life, and he had a mind for them. He was able to recall details of horse lineage that is irreplaceable. He was honest in his business, and he rode, sold and trained many, well known quarter horses in the racing and performance industry.
He married Ann Caroline Lee, and they had a child, Marc Barrington. He was devoted to Ann throughout their marriage of 35years. Both Ann and Marc preceded him in death. He later married Sue Overton who also preceded him in death.
Loved ones that will miss him until they meet again include his brother Ben Barrington, sister Wanda McNeill, nephew Matt Barrington and wife Lisa, niece Stacey Barrington, niece Benette Little and husband Jud. His great nieces Katherine Barrington, Clara Barrington, and Tristyn Rinehart. Additional nephews and nieces include John Hammond, Nick Hammond, Mike Irwin, Brad Irwin, Darin Irwin, Claude Lee Groves, Sherri Pollard, and Brenda Irwin. His caregiver Rebecca Mojica.
Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, May 13th from 6pm to 7:30 pm. Services will be at the Resthaven Abbey Chapel on Tuesday, May 14th at 10am.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019