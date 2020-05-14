Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Roy Lee Howard


1961 - 2020
Roy Lee Howard Obituary
Lubbock- 58, of Lubbock, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Roy was born December 19, 1961 to Ruth Jean and Troy Howard, Jr. He was employed at Yates Flooring and part-time landscaping. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Ruth Jean Howard; 1 brother, Elston (Gennette) Howard; 2 sisters, Glenda (Horace) Cleavland and Imesia (Greg) Howard; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020
