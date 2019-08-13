|
|
Lubbock- Roy Lee Voyles was born on September 17, 1936 to Martin and Edith Voyles in Weinert, Texas. He was raised in Munday, Texas until moving to Lubbock in 1953. He graduated from Cooper High School in 1954. Roy married the love of his life, Blane Burke on November 22, 1954.
He was a very hardworking, self-taught (by reading every manual he ever had!) and wise man. He got his work ethic by working on the farm with his dad. He worked at Brooks Service Station, Western Pump, and drove a truck. He went to work at Snook and Aderton in 1957 and later bought the company. In 1981 he received his Private Pilot License. He taught evening classes at South Plains College teaching the HVAC class. He was told by one of his students that "He owed everything he learned to Roy Voyles".
He was a member of Refrigeration Service Engineers Society and National Heating and Air Conditioning Wholesalers. He also served on local boards. He was a Christian and was ordained as a deacon while attending Salem Avenue Baptist Church, and later served as a deacon at Bacon Heights Baptist Church. He was involved in Gideons International.
He enjoyed watching Texas Ranger Baseball, Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR. He loved spending time in Ruidoso at their cabin - relaxing, "counting the trees", going to the casinos and the horse races. He liked playing spades and dominos, as well as channel changing and raising the volume on the TV when everyone was talking. Most of all, he loved his family!
He is survived by his wife, Blane; children, Kevin, Keith, Karen Walker (Chester), Kelly Chancy (Malcolm), and his "added" children, Brenda Travers (Mark), Karla Trout (Mike) and Sandra Browning. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Peggy Brown and Teresa Peacock.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Buddy Voyles and Wanda Caperton; and grandson, Justin Travers.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Meals on Wheels, Joe Arrington Cancer Center, or Monterey Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019