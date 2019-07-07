Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
3111 Erskine Street
Lubbock, TX
Roy R. "Pocha" Ramos Sr.


1937 - 2019
Roy R. "Pocha" Ramos Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- Funeral Mass for Roy R. "Pocha" Ramos, Sr, will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Rosary services will be at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Sanders Memorial Chapel. Viewing will be from 1:00- 7:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Roy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Roy passed away July 4, 2019 after a four year battle with cancer. He was born August 23, 1937 in Aspermont , TX to Pete Ramos, Sr. and Maria Rodriguez Ramos. Roy was one of twenty-one children. He was a musician, playing the guitar at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He married Denise Ambriz on November 27, 1957. During his career, he was an auto body painter. He was a loving father, grandfather and uncle.

Loved ones include spouse Denise Ramos; son Roy Ramos; son Albert Ramos and his wife, Michele; son Rudy Ramos and his wife, Diane; sister Sophia Castillo; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to and/or Hospice of the South Plains.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019
