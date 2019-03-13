|
|
Brownfield- Roy Rocha passed away on Monday, March 11 2019. We will gather together to celebrate fellowship and remembrance from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, March 13,2019 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 62 years on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2 PM at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Roy was born in Brownfield on June 5, 1957 to Lucas and Lydia Rocha. Roy was a superintendent for Collier Construction. Roy was preceded in death by his love of his life (wife) Suzan Williams Rocha and father Lucas Rocha.
Roy is survived by his son's: Roy (Belinda) of Rio Rancho, NM, Marcus (April) of Katy, TX, Thomas (Jessica) of Houston, TX, Richard and Matthew of Brownfield. Sister's: Amada Hernandez of Abilene and Alma Galvan of Lubbock. Brother's: David Rocha of Abilene, Lucas and Henry Rocha of Brownfield, Dennis and Ronnie Rocha of Lubbock, TX. Roy "Popo" had 12 grandchildren, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019