Austin, Texas- Roy Sherrill Sheffield, M.D., 99, died peacefully on May 2, 2020. He was born December 29, 1920, in Mart, Texas, the youngest of eight children born to John Milo and Dollie Boggess Sheffield. Roy decided on his future profession at age fifteen, when his mother told him to choose between physician, teacher or minister. A skilled pianist, he performed weekly for a Dallas radio station throughout his teenage years. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School (Dallas) in 1939, and went on to attend the University of Texas, where he was a member of the Tejas Club. Roy attended Southwestern Medical School, a member of the graduating class of 1945. He interned at Parkland Hospital (Dallas), where he met Bette Katherine Barlow, a nursing student whom he married in 1947. While serving as a Lieutenant in the US Navy, Dr. Sheffield completed his residency in cardiology at the Dearborn, MI Veterans' Hospital, before moving to Lubbock in 1951 to work with Bill Gordon, M.D. Board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology, he formed a thriving medical practice with William S. Croom, M.D., later joined by Billy P. Kincaid, M.D., and Larry J. O'Brien. He was elected to the prestigious Texas Club of Internists in 1976 and remained an active participant throughout his career. Dr. Sheffield was named Chief of Staff at Lubbock's Methodist Hospital in 1971, and remained an avid student of medicine throughout his career, with a reputation as a master diagnostician. He practiced medicine in Lubbock for forty-two years, until 1993, when he and Bette retired to Georgetown, Texas. Roy was an accomplished pianist and an avid golfer at the Lubbock Country Club, where he proudly had two holes in one within twenty- four hours, the crowning achievement of his golfing life. He was a life long learner, a scholar, historian, and storyteller: A Renaissance man. Sheffield wrote books on the history of medicine, volumes of essays on life for his children and grandchildren, traveled extensively, collected art, and played his beloved concert grand piano daily. Roy Sheffield was honored and beloved by his family and all who knew him.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife of seventy-two years, Bette Barlow Sheffield, in March of 2019 and his daughter Margaret Sheffield Lutherer in December of 2012. He is survived by his children Jane Sheffield Lowery, her spouse, Joseph, of Wolcott, Colorado, Roy Sherrill Sheffield, Jr. (Bucky) and his wife, Sheri, of Portland, Oregon, and Brian Barlow Sheffield and his wife, Leesa, of Austin, Texas. His ten grandchildren, Christopher Byrd of Phoenix, AZ (Aimee), Brian Allen of Tulsa, OK (Kelly), Lauren Venancio of Dallas, TX (Diego), Benjamin Simon of Denver, CO (Andreia), Margaret Marshall of Yarmouth Port, MA (Patrick), Scott Simon of Lubbock, TX, David Sheffield of Portland, OR (Genny), John Sheffield of San Francisco, CA (Emily), Madison Schellinck of Alamo, CA (Martin), and Sheridan McDowell of Dallas, TX, survive him. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren.
Our family would also wish to offer our profound thanks to the entire staff of Park Manor Assisted Living, Austin, where Dad lived with Mother for the last several years. We would especially like to thank Gail and Dennis, his two loving nurses, and Jennifer and Jess, his physical therapists for their compassionate care.
Donations in Dr. Sheffield's honor may be directed to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, 3601 4 th Street, Stop 6238, Lubbock, Texas 79430.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020