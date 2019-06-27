Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lubbock- Memorial service for Royal Bobby Gleghorn, II 55, of Lubbock will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel.

Royal Bobby Gleghorn, II passed unexpectedly on June 21st 2019. He was born on October 16th, 1963 in Tucson Arizona. He owned and operated Royal Construction.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Lenora Tipton; father: Royal Bobby Gleghorn, Sr., brother, Darrell Eugene Gleghorn, stepfather: James E. Tipton Sr.

Loved ones include son: Ryan Gleghorn, daughter: Erika Gleghorn, sisters: Sherry (Robert) McIllhenny, Diana Avila and Sharron Melton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
