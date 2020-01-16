Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Royal Dwight Pendgraft


1952 - 2020
Royal Dwight Pendgraft Obituary
Lubbock- 67, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Royal was born to Willie and Marion Pendgraft on March 26, 1952 in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Dunbar High School. He attended Texas Tech University and later joined the Military where he was left with an Honorable Discharge. He worked for the V. A. Administration for seven years and later for Lubbock Dialysis Center. He leaves to cherish his memory; two daughters, Shawneequa Blount and Nikiti Pendgraft; four sisters, Rose Hill Pillow, Jessie McGruder, Wilma Calicuitt, and Arneta Smith; two brothers, Anthony Pendgraft and Clovis Pendgraft; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
