Lubbock- Royce Acuff passed away on November 10, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 85 years at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Royce Acuff was born on June 29, 1934, to Grady and Edna Mae Acuff in Big Spring, TX. He attended school in Coahoma and graduated from Lamesa High School. After attending Abilene Christian College and Texas Tech, he graduated in 1957 with a BBA. While at ACC he met and later married Frances Hammontree of Chattanooga, TN, in 1956. They moved west of Ropesville where he built a cotton gin (Center Gin Company) with his father. Royce managed the gin operation and farmed for 37 years. In 1994 he started and managed a cotton burr composting operation (Nature Life, Inc.). Royce and Frances had two children, Gary and Pam, and the family-sponsored a teen at the Children's Home of Lubbock for many years.
After moving to Levelland in 1962, Royce was named a director of the First National Bank of Levelland, and in 1971 he was appointed to the Board of Trustees at Lubbock Christian College. He was an active member of the Cactus Drive Church of Christ where he taught Bible classes, directed the singing, and served as a deacon and an elder. His passion as a church leader was for missions, both international and domestic. In 1978 the family moved to Lubbock and attended the Broadway Church of Christ, where Royce again served as a deacon and chaired the Missions Committee. He loved to travel and was an avid photographer.
He is survived by his children Dr. Gary (Awilda) Acuff of College Station and Pam (Roger) Wilson of Hurst; grandchildren Paul (Deb) Wilson of Denton, Thomas Wilson of Brooklin, NY, Laura (Paolo) Tolentino of Colorado Springs, CO and Jennifer (Justin Fleer) Acuff of Blacksburg, VA. He had three great-grandchildren, Nicolas Mills, Ben Wilson, and Dante Tolentino.
Royce was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Thelma Hammontree (known to Royce as Mom and Dad Hammontree) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and his parents, Grady and Edna Mae Acuff of Lamesa.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019