Lubbock- Royce Dee Chambers passed away June 1, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, today, June 6, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Design-ers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 55 years at 10:00 am on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Graveside services will follow in the Terry County Memorial Park in Brownfield, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sym-pathy, and view Royce's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019