Lubbock- The family of Royce Duckett will celebrate his life of 81 years at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Royce Duckett was born on November 17, 1938, to Wesley and Eva Faye Duckett in Lubbock, Texas. He attended several grade schools in the Lubbock area and graduated from Ropesville High School in 1957. Royce worked in cotton gins for his father in high school and then moved to the Coop Compress in Plainview. While in Plainview, Texas, he met the love of his life and married Rosemary Ferguson on October 23, 1965. Shortly after they were married, Royce went to work for Edmonson Wheat Growers, where he worked for over 40 years until retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Duckett; children, David Duckett; and Melissa Spraberry and husband, Kenneth; three grandchildren, Lauren, and Jackson Powell; and Savanna Spraberry; and brother, Wesley Don Duckett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Faye Duckett.
The family of Royce Duckett has designated the Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue, Amarillo Tx 79101, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.