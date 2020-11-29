Lubbock- Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Royce Irvin Bruce, age 83, died peacefully in his long time Lubbock home surrounded by his loving wife and children. Royce was graciously welcomed to the throne room of God in Heaven that day, and he has been dancing with Jesus ever since.
Royce was born September 16, 1937, to Dow and Beulah Bruce in Littlefield, Texas. He grew up on a farm just south of Lubbock in Woodrow. He graduated from Cooper High School in 1956 and from Texas Tech in 1962.
As an athlete, Royce's passion in high school was football, but due to numerous knee injuries, he joined the fencing program at Texas Tech. Royce lettered in the sport, helping the team to two SWC runner-up finishes and NCAA individual honors in 1958 and 1959. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and Texas Tech Double T Association and always remained a dedicated Red Raider.
Royce married Regenia Ruth Baker on July 14, 1962, and after 58 years, they were still deeply in love at his passing. They have five children, Paige Bruce of Lubbock, Reagan Bruce of Lubbock, Dawn Bednarz of League City, Victoria Cleveland of Altus, Oklahoma, and Leigh Long of Lubbock. They are blessed with ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Royce began his career in Group Health Insurance with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, serving as District Manager while living in Odessa, Texas, and was Salesperson of the Year in Texas. He opened The Master's Insurance Agency in Lubbock in 1976, where he successfully worked until retirement in 2019.
Royce was passionate about God, serving Him in all aspects of his life. He was active in The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, serving as President of the Lubbock Adult Board of Directors and worked with college and high school huddles. He was inducted into the Greater South Plains FCA Hall of Honor in 2019, an honor he cherished.
Royce was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church, where he served as Administrator Board President. He was a founding member of Church on the Rock and a longtime elder. He also served and was active in Campus Crusade for Christ and Evangelistic Explosion ministries.
Royce's grandchildren are Alexander and Katy Bednarz, Kaci and Hunter Cleveland, Samuel, Jared, and Lillie Ruth Long, Rela, Benjamin, and Elijah Bruce, and his great-grandchild is Bexley Rayn Gonzales. Royce is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who were very special to him. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother, Mary Helen Jones and James "Dick" Bruce.
Services for Royce will be held at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street in Lubbock, Monday, November 30, 2020, at 2:00 PM. The family will host a visitation on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Royce will be buried in Slaton Englewood Cemetery. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.