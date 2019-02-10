Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Royce L. Barnes


Royce L. Barnes Obituary
Lubbock- Services for Royce L. Barnes, 89, of Lubbock will be held at 2 PM, Tue. Feb. 12, 2019 at Resthaven's Mausoleum Chapel with Tommy Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, Feb 11, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Royce passed from this life Saturday, Feb 9, 2019 in Lubbock, He was born Nov. 3, 1929 in Sentinel, Oklahoma to Donnie and Cornella Barnes. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Lubbock or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
