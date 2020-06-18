Royce Lynn Lamb
1945 - 2020
Ft. Worth- Royce Lynn Lamb passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday in Biggers Funeral Chapel, Fort Worth and she will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday in Ralls Cemetery.

Royce Lynn Lamb was born September 28, 1942. She was the daughter of Elmer and Alice Edwards and grew up in Spur and Lubbock.

Lynn was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Carolyn.

Survivors: Children, Taren Fuller and her husband and Ty Lamb and his wife; four grandchildren; and many extended relatives and dear friends.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
