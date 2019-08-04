|
Albuquerque, NM- Royce Neal Macon, 84, of Albuquerque, NM passed away on July 25, 2019 after a long and rewarding life. He was born April 19, 1935 in McAdoo, Texas to Robert Frank and Onie (Phifer) Macon. Royce will join his previously deceased wife of 53 years, Marian Sue (Conatser); his father, his mother, and his daughter, DeAnn.
He is survived by 4 children: 3 daughters, Rhonda Hanna (Butch) of Edgewood, NM; Brenda Pierce (Mike) of Albuquerque; Tammy Karler (Jon) of Bremerton, WA; and his son, Randy Macon (Joanne) of Albuquerque. Survivors also include his brother, Alton (Carolyn) of Tyler, TX; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
He graduated from Levelland High School in 1953, and married his high school sweetheart that same year. He worked many years in the grocery business, managing several Furr's Supermarkets in west Texas and Albuquerque, and later in wholesale, selling products like Woolite to grocery stores. His hobbies included fishing, camping, bowling, gardening, and building clocks and birdhouses. After retiring, he sold various merchandise at flea markets in Albuquerque and Quartzsite, AZ. He enjoyed meeting and talking with people and absolutely loved babies. He never met a stranger. We will miss you so much, Daddy.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Royce will be laid to rest with Sue in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Royce's name to , , or the M.B. Conatser Memorial Scholarship at South Plains College in Levelland. Please visit our online guestbook at www.everloved.com/life-of/royce-macon/ for more information.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019