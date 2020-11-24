1/1
Ruben Dario Estebane
1966 - 2020
Levelland- Ruben Dario Estebane 54 years of Levelland died November 17, 2020. Services will be held will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall Church in Levelland. Elders of Jehovah Witness will be officiating.

Ruben was born February 3, 1966 in Camargo, Chih, Mexico.

He is survived by daughter, Laura Estebane, Sons, Ruben Dario Estebane Jr., Christoval Estebane, Qriana Estebane, Sisters, Myela, Arcelie, Damaris Castanon, Brothers, Jose Luis Escobar, Iran Castanon, Arine Castanon, and 3 Grandchildren.

Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
