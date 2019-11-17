|
|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Ruben DeLeon, 69, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 18, 2019, in the Iglesia Bautista Galilea Church 1203 Timmons Street Ropesville with Reverend Larry Jiminez officiating. Graveside services will follow in Ropesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Ruben by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Ruben passed away on November 14, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1950 in Laredo, TX to Joe and Feliz DeLeon. He moved to Ropesville as a child and lived there until moving to Lubbock 1990. Ruben married Rebecca Garcia in 1980. He was a maintenance man for Oakwood Baptist Church retiring in 2017.
Loved ones include spouse Rebecca DeLeon; son Anthony DeLeon; son Eric DeLeon; daughter Priscilla Espinoza; son Serillo DeLeon; son Monico DeLeon; twin sisters, Hope Villareal and Gloria Ochoa; brother, Damacio DeLeon; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ruben and Rodney DeLeon.
Ruben was a big-hearted man; a friend to everyone he met and had a special love of his family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019