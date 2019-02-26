Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Ruben Lopez
Ruben Lopez

Ruben Lopez Obituary
Lubbock- Ruben Lopez 63 of Lubbock, TX passed away on February 21, 2019.

Rosary will be held Wednesday, February 27th at 7:00 PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Funeral will be Thursday, February 28th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery, Father Jim McCarthy will officiate.

Ruben lived life doing what he loved playing music. He was a band member for Mariachi Algeria as well as Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Well known in the community, he brought so many people happiness and joy with his musical talents.

Address for Our Lady of Grace:

3111 Erskine St

Lubbock, TX 79415

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Julia Lopez, son Jesse Lopez (Mayra), daughters Andrea Lopez (Brian) and Darian Loa (Danny), 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.

Ruben is proceeded in death by his parents Jesus and Anita Lopez, 4 bothers Raymond, Antonio, Roy and Pete Lopez

Flowers can be sent to Resthaven

5740 W. 19th St.

Lubbock, TX 79407
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
