Lubbock- Ruben M. Albares passed into the arms of God and Jesus Christ his Son on November 29, 2020. His family will celebrate his life of 73 years on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. They will host a time of fellowship and remembrance Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
On January 8, 1947, Ruben was born to Jose Y. Albares and Zulema M. Albares in Bracketville, TX. He married Virginia Rios Albares on February 28, 1970, in Lubbock, Texas. Ruben was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, cousin, and friend. Ruben served proudly in the United States Army and was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved his country and was a patriot. He was very active in his community as a member of LULAC for over 20 years. One of Ruben's joys in life was the sport of soccer. Ruben was very kind and welcoming to anyone he came across.
Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister, uncles, and aunts.
Ruben and Virginia had 3 children, Mark Albares, Raquel Albares, and Andrew Albares, who survive him. Ruben is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Jessica Albares; his grandchildren, Diego Albares, Drew Albares, and Dominic Albares; a brother-in-law, Jose Gonzales; a sister-in-law, Margaret Gonzales; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.