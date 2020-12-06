Lubbock- Ruben Wesley Knowles,94, of Lubbock, formerly of Houston, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Carillon in Lubbock. He was born March 26, 1926 in Beaumont Texas, the son of Naomi Madeline Trowbridge Knowles and Lewis Winford Knowles. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having joined the Navy at 17 right out of high school where he served for 3 years. He graduated from The University of Texas in 1949 with a degree in Geology. In 1956, he married his first wife, Gloria Novoa Brenner and raised three daughters and one son in Houston, TX. Marisa Olson lives in Little Rock, AR, Patricia Smith and her husband, Bruce Smith, live in Sugar Land, TX, Naomi Knowles and her husband Terry Williamson live in Houston, TX and Wesley Knowles lives in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hutchinson Knowles, his brothers Lewis Denver Knowles and Jay W. Knowles and his granddaughter Valerie Olson.Ruben was devoted to Barbara whom he married in 2000 and moved to Lubbock in 2009. They were accomplished bicyclists who rode daily for many miles and years together. Among their many cycling adventures, in 1987 they rode across the United States from the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach, CA to the Atlantic Ocean in San Augustine, FL. They enjoyed driving from Lubbock to Zihuatenajo Mexico annually for many years and they enjoyed Elder Hostel trips to Glacier Park, Washington DC, China, Alaska, Costa Rica, Australia, and New Zealand.Ruben leaves behind his stepson Sig Hutchinson and his wife Nancy Hutchinson of Raleigh, NC, six grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Brandon Smith and Sarah Smith Hess of Sugar Land, TX and Crystal Olson, Anna Olson and Caleb Olson of Little Rock, AR and eight great grandchildren.The Family wishes to thank the caretakers at Carillon for their assistance to Barbara and Ruben over their last years together. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of the Carillon Staff through Carillon Foundation, 1717 Norfolk Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416.There will be a graveside service Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Lubbock City Cemetery at 2:00PM. The service will be Facebook Live Streamed at the time of the graveside. Please go to Resthaven Funeral Home Facebook page to watch.