Lubbock- Ruby Ann Willis Perry, 86, of Lubbock, departed this world May 28, 2020 following an illness. There will be no service at this time.
She was born in Broken Bow, OK, to C.D. and Elsie Willis and married Troy Perry in Lubbock, Tx. and was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church
She is survived by son, Doug Carey, and wife Veta, of Waupaca, WI, and daughter, Judy Holton, and husband Dale, of Emory, Tx; four grandchildren, Jana Fry, Becky Perrin, Aaron Carey and Casey Carey and 15 great-grandchildren She is also survived by brother George Willis and sisters Betty Lamb and Opal Roberts.
She was preceded in death by husband, Troy, grandson, Josh Holton, her parents and three brothers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home of Emory. Online guestbook is available at www.wilsonorwoskyfuneralhome.com.
She was born in Broken Bow, OK, to C.D. and Elsie Willis and married Troy Perry in Lubbock, Tx. and was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church
She is survived by son, Doug Carey, and wife Veta, of Waupaca, WI, and daughter, Judy Holton, and husband Dale, of Emory, Tx; four grandchildren, Jana Fry, Becky Perrin, Aaron Carey and Casey Carey and 15 great-grandchildren She is also survived by brother George Willis and sisters Betty Lamb and Opal Roberts.
She was preceded in death by husband, Troy, grandson, Josh Holton, her parents and three brothers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home of Emory. Online guestbook is available at www.wilsonorwoskyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.