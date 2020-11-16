Lubbock- Ruby Faye Davis, 94, of Lubbock and formerly of Hale Center, slipped quietly away to begin the heavenly journey she was promised by our Savior on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Hale Center Cemetery, with Mr. Silas Short officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Family visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.



Ruby Faye (Burton) Davis started her earthly journey on February 2, 1926, in Paris, Texas, with her mom, Sallie Burton. Ruby grew up in Matador, Texas and graduated from Matador High School in 1944. As with most small town kids, she left and went to the big city of Amarillo, Texas. While working there, she met James M. (Jimmy) Davis and they were married on November 6, 1948. They were blessed with three children from this union: Sandy, Johnny, and Lou Ann. The family moved to Houston, Matador, Plainview, and finally settled in Hale Center in 1960. Jimmy passed away on March 29, 1970. Ruby raised her children as a single mother most of the time and worked throughout the Hale Center area, finally retiring in 1993. Ruby married William R. (Bill) Davis that year and moved to Amarillo. Bill passed away in 1995 and the following year, she moved to Lubbock to be closer to her daughter, Sandy.



She loved her family but was an even bigger sports lover. Anyone who knew Ruby knew not to come in between her and her TV when her Cowboys were playing or any football game for that matter. She loved all sports: tennis, baseball, golf, basketball, and stock car racing with hockey and soccer thrown in on occasion. At the end of each game, she said she was just as tired as the players that actually played the game. Ruby was formidable, spunky, and proud of her ability to maintain her independence and self-sufficiency, living alone until the end. The beautiful quilts and cross-stitch creations she made alongside her daughter, Sandy, were made because she loved creating them, but it also kept her out of a lot of trouble when her hands stayed busy. These gifts have become heirlooms and are only a few of the things she will be remembered for.



Ruby is survived by her daughter, Sandra Sue Ellis and husband, Joe D., son, Johnny M. Davis, and son-in-law, Roy Lee Patterson. Grandchildren, James M. Ellis, Darrell T. Ellis and wife, Julie Ross Ellis, and Emily Jeffcoat. Great-grandchildren include Audre'ana, Alex and Trinity Ellis, Warren, Christopher, Alexander Ross and Jade and Taylor Brown. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lou Ann Patterson, granddaughter, Stephanie Davis, as well as both husbands and her mom.



