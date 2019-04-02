|
|
Brownwood- Ruby Joyce Andrews of Brownwood, Tx, formerly of Brownfield, Tx, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2019 in Brownwood , Tx with her devoted & loving husband, Dale by her side.
Ruby was born in Loraine,Tx to Frankie & D.R. Smith, Jr. on November 6, 1939. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She graduated from Meadow High School. Ruby married the love of her life January 2, 1959 in Brownfield, Tx.
Ruby was a homemaker & also worked beside Dale on the cotton farm & their insurance company. She worked at the bank, Cotton Classing office, Maxine's Dress Shop all in Brownfield. She was also the bookkeeper for Anderson Grain in Tokio, Texas.
Ruby loved her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren. She loved being outdoors to see the cotton grow, the seasons change, & the first red bird of spring. Ruby never knew a stranger. People young & old were drawn to her infectious smile & happy disposition.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Dale Andrews of Brownwood , two sons, Rickey & wife Regina of Colorado City, Tx, Randy & wife Leslie of Lubbock, & one daughter, Tammie & husband Donnie Wilson of Brownwood. 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren . One sister, Betty Askew of Lubbock, one brother Charlie Smith of Meadow, Tx.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Frankie & D.R. Smith, Jr., one son, Brent Andrews, one great grandson, Derek Honnert & one brother Bob Smith.
Ruby will be laid to rest Tuesday, April 2, in Brownwood, Tx at the Rafter 5 Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home.
Online memorials can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019