Plains- Funeral Mass Services for Ruby Lee Hanna, 84, of Plains will be conducted Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Plains with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Ruby Lee Hanna, a long-time resident of Plains, Texas, died October 08, 2019. She was born in Williamson County on December 05, 1934, to John and Mary Kehl. She attended Catholic school in Granger, Texas until 8th grade and then attended public school in Taylor, Texas. In 1953, she moved to Morton, Texas, where she finished high school and married the love of her life, Lonny "Buddy" Hanna on February 11, 1953.
Buddy and Lee moved to Plains, Texas in 1958, where they made their home and raised their family. Together, in 1958, they opened Buddy's Auto Parts, selling auto parts and farm equipment parts for 45 years. Lee was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Plains community for 61 years.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Rick (Sandra) Hanna of Hereford, Jan (Bruce) Lester of Plains, and Nick (Kelli) Hanna of Wall; eleven grandchildren Erik Hanna, Aaron (Blanca) Hanna, Brandy (Chris) Gayle, Dr. Jacob (Angie) Lester, Dr. Bronson Lester, Zane (Amy) Hanna, Bryce Hanna, Collin Hanna, Parker Hanna, Brady (Charly) Clark, Halli Hanna; and five great-grandchildren Conner Gayle, Abby Rodgers, Ava Lester, Harper Lester, and Rowan Hanna.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Buddy Hanna, a sister Marie Poppelz, and great-granddaughter Catherine Hanna.
Holy Rosary will be October 11, 6:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plains.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019