Bay City- Ruby Leona "Lea" Henderson was born to Cecil and Willie Henderson in Lubbock Texas on September 25, 1924. She attended schools in Roscoe, Harmony, DeLeon and graduated from Comyn in 1941. She married Billy Louis Peacock in Dublin Texas on December 05, 1942.While Billy was in the Navy, Lea worked in civil service positions in California, Rhode Island, Connecticut and, Louisiana and the Richmond Shipyard Gunnery Department for Kaiser, Inc.Returning to Lubbock after the war, Lea worked as a bookkeeper. Their first son, Michael Louis, was born in 1947 and a second son, Billy Patrick, in 1954.Moving to Roaring Springs in 1958-59 Lea worked in the Post Office and the City business office. She owned and operated a variety store and later Lee's Feed and Seed. In later years she was employed at Stanley's Pharmacy, the Boll Weevil Program and U. S. Census.She was initiated into the Order of the Eastern Star January 1957. She served in the OES for over 63 years and was a Past Matron and served as Deputy Grand Matron in 1966-67.Lea was prominent in her church involvement, 4-H leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and was involved in the Roaring Springs Community Volunteers.She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Billy Louis Peacock, a brother, R. C. Henderson, and one grandson, Jon Peacock. She is survived by one sister, Frances and husband Bill Dunn, two sons, Michael and wife Tobie Peacock, and Billy Pat and Sharon Peacock, four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Services will be 10 A.M. on Monday, at the FUMC of Matador with interment in the Roaring Springs Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roaring Springs Cemetery Association, Box 360, Roaring Springs, TX 79256